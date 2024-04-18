Misum Stakeholder Engagement Manager
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
We offer
This is a significant and hands-on role at one of Stockholm School of Economics (SSE's) research centers - Mistra Center for Sustainable Markets (Misum).
We offer a fast-paced environment, with ambitious colleagues and researchers at the forefront of their fields. For someone passionate in sustainability and research, this position offers many opportunities to learn, build networks, make an impact, and spread knowledge. You can expect a lot of exposure to new people and exciting opportunities. This is an independent role where you will be in charge of your own areas and to drive them forward. You will be a part of a small management team with ambitious colleagues.
About the position
This role involves diverse operational tasks where you will be encouraged and expected to take initiative and develop your own work processes. You will be the link between research and practice and focus will be on developing collaborations with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, planning for and managing a yearly calendar of research seminars and events and other activities. We are looking for a capable writer that is able to communicate the research done at the center in different ways to various academic and non-academic audiences. The position mainly includes project management, communications, and operational tasks. No personnel or budget responsibility is included.
Role details
- Event management, including planning, organizing, and executing engagement events and initiatives (larger and smaller events/conferences/round tables/seminars) to reach out with our research and host important sustainability conversations at SSE. You will mainly be working independently, but when needed you manage and coordinate an inhouse or outsourced event team. Contingent on the event, event management will include developing content and liaising with speakers, handling all logistics and suppliers required, invitations and marketing, event delivery and follow-ups etc.
- Executive Support and assisting the Executive Director with communication/outreach/stakeholder material upon demand. This includes writing and editing scripts, board material and PowerPoint presentations.
- Build relationships with our external stakeholders (corporate partners, alumni, business, policymakers, other research environments) on, for example, assessing new research partnerships and facilitating the connection with Misum researchers.
- Contribute to the center's communications channels and develop written and visual content, including for the website, social media channels, newsletter, as well as more traditional channels like the media. Project manage Misum's Annual Report and collaborate with Misum HQ team.
- Engage the Misum research directors and affiliated researchers in research seminars, conference, various research calls, and opportunities.
- Be part of and work with SSE's sustainability group to further develop SSE's internal sustainability work.
- Develop and deliver an engagement strategy with the Misum Management Team, for both national and international stakeholders (such as corporate partners, SSE alumni, NGOs, public sector agencies, other academic institutions).
Your profile
You are a structured, creative and driven "doer" who can and enjoys taking initiative and driving processes forward. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment and can keep a realistic perspective in stressful situations. You have a deep interest and experience in sustainability topics. Furthermore, we believe that you are autonomous, flexible, and work well with a diverse set of people.
Requirements:
- Work experience with similar responsibilities, including communications, some social media and content production, planning and execution of events, and stakeholder engagement
- A university degree, preferably in a business and administration area or sustainability studies (or equivalent experience working with project management and/or sustainability).
- Experience (or preferably a network) from relationship-building and meeting with business community, governments, and civil organizations.
- A strong interest in, or knowledge of, sustainability topics and research environments.
- Strong oral and written communication skills in English including experience in writing content for media, social media, newsletters, professional slides, news clips etc.
Meritorious:
- A master's degree.
- Experience from working in a similar academic setting and working with researchers is highly desirable.
- Experience of event planning and execution in an academic setting (including digital or hybrid events).
- Experience with fundraising for an academic institution.
- Experience working with Swedish and/or international media.
- Oral and/or written communication skills in Swedish.
- Experience from an international setting.
Other
This is a time-limited employment for at least approximately one year, with the possibility of extension. Please include your desired salary in your application. We accept applications on a rolling basis, and the advertisement may close before the last application day.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/29". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Misum Kontakt
Linda Ackered linda.ackered@hhs.se Jobbnummer
8622744