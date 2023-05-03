Middle /Senior Backend Engineer
2023-05-03
Description:
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars. We have many interesting engagements in the automotive industry and other domains, currently we are growing in the Nordics with HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Requirements:
Required:
3 - 5 years of software development experience
Good knowledge of using Java, Devops, Kubernetes & Maven
Deliver efficient and easy-to-use code with high quality
Good English language skills, both written and oral
Good collaboration skills and the ability to communicate solutions to non-technologists
Structured in working with tasks and solution-driven mindset
Good knowledge of Azure
Will be a plus:
GCP
Previus work with mobility services or retail
Preferences:
Go
Job Responsibilities:
Use latest versions of Visual Studio
Work with modern tools and frameworks
Work as part of a product team, using Agile approach
The backend will be part of a solution that also includes functionality in devices
You will work with Event based design, state engines, booking systems, payment integration
DB design, Security, IAM systems
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
