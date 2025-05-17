Microsoft Specialist
Microsoft Active Directory Specialist
We are currently seeking a skilled and solution-oriented Microsoft Active Directory Expert to join an infrastructure-focused team responsible for both maintaining existing environments and supporting ongoing transformation initiatives.
In this role, you will work with on-premises Active Directory solutions, taking ownership of operations, development, and improvements across the directory services landscape. You will play a key role in ensuring that the technical environment supports the organization's strategic objectives while maintaining stability and security.
Key Responsibilities
Administer, maintain, and optimize Microsoft Active Directory (on-premises) environments.
Design, implement, and evolve directory service solutions in line with business and security needs.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure cohesive integration of directory services within the IT ecosystem.
Monitor performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement enhancements to ensure high availability and reliability.
Contribute to modernization efforts and assist in the transition toward more scalable and future-proof directory architectures.
Qualifications & Skills
Proven expertise in Microsoft Active Directory (on-premises), including design, deployment, and administration.
Solid experience in managing and optimizing identity and access services in complex enterprise environments.
Strong ability to balance technical architecture with business requirements and user experience.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to interact effectively with a variety of stakeholders across technical and non-technical roles.
Demonstrated collaborative mindset, team-oriented approach, and commitment to continuous improvement.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken; proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
Relevant academic background in IT or equivalent professional experience.
If you're a proactive AD expert looking to contribute to both operational excellence and transformative IT initiatives, we encourage you to apply. This is an opportunity to work in a forward-thinking environment where your knowledge and input will directly impact the organization's digital foundation.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
