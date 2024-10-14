Microsoft 365 Specialist Till Thule Group
This is an exciting opportunity to join us at our global headquarter in Malmö. We are searching for a Microsoft 365 Specialist with a broad palette of knowledge base within the area of M365 applications. You will play an important part and work with interesting projects focused on improvement. Come join us and work for a company known for world class products!
YOU WILLIn this global role, you will join an international team of 12 highly skilled colleagues at IT & Business Applications, covering various domains of our IT-environment. You will oversee Microsoft 365 applications, ensuring efficient and current operational procedures, and take active lead in identifying and implementing improvements within the applications you are responsible for. Furthermore, you will drive initiatives to maximize the capabilities of the Microsoft 365 suite for our users, such as exploring new tools to enhance efficiency and streamline processes. Some other tasks and responsibilities:
Actively participate in projects related to Microsoft 365
Take lead in training and inspirational sessions with focus on Microsoft 365
Increase security awareness in SharePoint and promote active use of features in Teams
Hands-on work, such as setting up SharePoint environments or work related to Teams for specific projects
Possibility to engage in other end-user support related to IT-infrastructure
Support end users by actively handling Microsoft 365 related incidents
Work actively with documentation around Microsoft 365
YOU ARE
To succeed in this role you need to have a driving personality but also an ability to create good structure and accuracy. Your flexibility and problem-solving mindset are important as we work in a fast-paced environment. It is crucial being able to set and keep deadlines but still having an ability to easily adapt to new conditions. Your social skills and ability to interact with others are important as you will be working with various projects and training sessions inspiring others, therefore you need to be a strong communicator and facilitator. We value teamwork within and across teams, fostering an open and curious culture of knowledge sharing and mutual inspiration. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it. We expect you to have a University Degree in Computer Science or equivalent along with a minimum 5+-years relevant experience, preferable in a global organization. Experience from working as an application specialist with Microsoft 365 and other business applications is needed. It is appreciated if you have project management experience and ITIL knowledge. Experience of working in an international environment and/or a background in consultancy would be advantageous. We expect you to have excellent English skills, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is a significant advantage.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
THULE GROUP AS AN EMPLOYERThule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags). Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
