Method Architect to Scania

The Software factory at Scania, including embedded development, is undergoing a large transformation right now, becoming more flow-oriented with the goal to be faster with better quality! This affects how about 1000 employees are working with the development of Scania 's electrical and embedded systems.
One important factor for this to succeed is to have clear structures, processes, and information management in place. The transformation within Embedded means that the present way of working needs to be challenged and updated. Today legal requirements in this area are also increasing, for example, SUMS (Software Update Management system) and CSMS (Cyber Security Management System). Besides it, the Methods will be aligned with ISO 26262 standard.
We currently need to further develop new embedded methods. Examples of embedded methods are:
• TARA (Threat analysis and risk assessment)
• HARA
• Planning Functional safety in product development
• Mapping ISO 26262, etc.
Is this sound interesting? Then join us and let's develop our skills together and share knowledge to create outstanding solutions.
YOU WILL
The Embedded method development team is fresh and growing fast. Together with all co-workers involved in embedded processes and tools we either enhance existing methods or develop new methods. With a high focus on Safety, we aim to gain speed in our development work without jeopardizing the premium level of Scania products.
As a Cyber Security architect or Functional Safety architect, you will work cross-functionally in close collaboration with method users (testers, system owners, developers, etc), and also with tool developers. You will be responsible for the following:
• Define the concept of a method by collecting experience and deep-diving into the needs.
• Identify how the working process/methods should be by discussing with stakeholders and describing it in a documented way.
• Identify the need for tools to support the process/methods. If you conclude it is needed you will act as a product owner of this tool. By that, you will define the functional specifications and set the priorities.
• Implement the methods by teaching and coaching. This will give you a very large network in embedded systems
• Maintaining this method will be part of your responsibility. You will implement improvements and adapt the methods for the new business needs, based on the implementation experience.
YOU ARE
As a person, you are truly interested in other people's opinions to understand the needs of different roles. You value collaborations and have strong interpersonal and communication skills. In addition to that, you are result oriented, open, flexible can go with the flow, has good analytical & logical skills.
Last but now least, your ability to see the whole picture and how different parts affect the test management system will be an asset in this role. At the same time, you see the importance of getting things right and working meticulously with details.
IN ORDER TO SUCCEED IN THE ROLE, WE ALSO SEE THAT YOU HAVE:
• A couple of years of experience in embedded systems preferably from the automotive industry & ISO 26262.
• Academic degree in IT, engineering, or computer science or equivalent.
• Good communication in English in both speaking and writing.
• Experience in cyber security or functional safety or over-the-air updates are meritorious.
• Swedish is not a requirement but is appreciated.
WE OFFER
To succeed in our mission we embrace diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. Our group is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important assets, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include permanent employment from day 1 (no probation period!!), mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension, privet health insurance, and flexible working hours which support work-life-balance.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Nada Elnimr at Nada.elnimr@nexergroup.com
, or call +47 703 01 56 80 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
SCANIA AS AN EMPLOYER
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania offers vehicle financing, insurance, and rental services to enable our customers to focus on their core business. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engines. In 2021, we delivered 85,930 trucks, 4,436 buses as well as 11,786 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 146 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 54,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, with regional production centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. Ersättning
