MES/ERP Systems Administrator
2024-06-27
Overview
At the heart of QIAGEN's business is a vision to make improvements in life possible.
We are on an exciting mission to make a real difference in science and healthcare. We are still the entrepreneurial company we started out as and have today achieved a size where we can bring our full power to many initiatives and to our presence across the globe. Our most valuable asset are our employees - more than 6000 in over 35 locations around the world. Our ambition is to ensure we have outstanding and passionate people working in the best teams and we are constantly looking for new talent to join us. There are few players who have shaped the world of modern science and healthcare as much as QIAGEN, and we have only just started. If you are looking to advance your career, are seeking new challenges and opportunities, enjoy working in dynamic, international and diverse teams and want to make a real impact on people's lives, then QIAGEN is where you need to be.
QIAGEN DNA Synthesis AB in Sweden, has produced high quality synthetic DNA for diagnostic purposes for more than 30 years. We are situated in Västerås and have around 100 employees. We apply the medical device directives, ISO13485 (EU) and 21CFR820 (USA) and our production is carried out in accordance with GMP.
Join us. At QIAGEN, you make a difference every day.
Position Description
As a System Administrator of Thermo Fisher Sample Manager, Siemens Opcenter Advanced planning and SAP, you will work with development and management of IT systems. The work includes, among other things, maintenance, improvements and operational responsibility.
Key responsibilities:
• Manage and investigate IT/MES/ERP incidents and assist with second-line support.
• Manage permissions and monitor various functions linked to the systems you manage.
• Provide support and training to employees and produce and update system documentation and user support in the form of manuals, manuals, instructions and more.
• Collaboration and communication with stakeholders on system issues / upgrades / ongoing tickets.
Position Requirements:
Essential:
• Fluent Swedish and English, written and spoken.
• Relevant university degree or equivalent experience.
• At least 3 years' experience in system administration of business-critical systems.
• Experience in project management, ideally with experience of leading the development of business-critical systems and also adapting the systems according to the requirements of the business.
• Experience as an administrative manager, or similar, with knowledge of security-oriented efforts.
Desirable:
• Experience in system administration and development with high quality requirements ISO13485, GMP.
• Experience in the production of documentation and user support.
• Different certifications, for example, pm3, ITIL or similar.
• Knowledge and experience of Thermo Fisher SampleManager, Siemens Opcenter Advanced planning and SAP.
What we offer
At the heart of QIAGEN are our people who drive our success. We act with passion, always challenging the status quo to drive innovation and continuous improvement. We inspire with our leadership and make an impact with our actions. We create a collaborative, safe and engaging workplace which forms the basis for high performing individuals and teams. We drive accountability and entrepreneurial decision-making and want you to excel your growth and shape the future of QIAGEN.
We offer:
Possibility to develop in an international company
Extra pension benefit
Health contribution (2000 SEK/year)
Volunteering day
Opportunity to join internal QIAGEN communities
Performance related bonus
QIAGEN is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, or disability.
