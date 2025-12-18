Merchandise Manager to H&M Franchise
2025-12-18
WHAT YOU'LL DO
The Merchandising function is to meet and create customer & consumer demand through product offer optimization and activation. As a Merchandise Manager, you will will lead and support dynamic teams of franchisee merchandising, driving the implementation of our merchandising strategy for your concept across various channels, including online, in-store and emerging platforms.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as digital, commercial and visual as well as global counterparts in assortment office to enhance customer satisfaction, lead and secure the buying process, optimize inventory and achieve substantial revenue growth. This role involves regular travel across different franchise markets.
Key Responsibilities:
Be the expert on your markets, staying up to date with competitive landscape in terms of product: fashion, quality, price and activation
Be responsible for all information (quarterly priorities, must win, commercial information) sent to our Digital and Retail units
Influence and execute the global product strategy from Customer Groups and Global Merchandising
Maximize short and long-term profitable growth for your concept in your region
Lead and secure, quantities, income per period, assortment width, and manage regional product lifecycle through collaboration with the assortment team
Optimize net selling by establishing clear commercial priorities per channel, by identifying and acting on the sales opportunities/threats
Optimize regional commercial product offerings for all available channels, both short and long term
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
At least 2-3 years of experience in merchandising, assortment office, controlling function or similar
University degree, preferably in Business, Economics/Finance or similar
Previous experience in planning, buying, stock management ideally with exposure to both retail and digital environments is meritorious
Strong understanding of logistics, allocation, store operations and online sales
Knowledge in operating merchandising systems, tools, methods
Documented successful outcomes from previous formal or informal leadership experience
And for people who are...
Sales driven and have a strong commercial awareness and salesmanship
Highly analytical and strong in driving results
Advanced Excel user skills
Able to work independently and be self-motivated, while still being adaptable to change
Fluent in written and spoke English
Able to travel multiple times per year outside Europe
JOIN US
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm.
If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your application with your CV (no need for cover letter)
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
