MEP Coordinator
2025-03-21
Reporting to the Senior MEP Manager, Europe, your key responsibilities are:
To liaise with design teams and MEP sub-contractors
Ensure MEP sub-contractors receive the information needed to progress the MEP installation in accordance with the programme
Organise and chair weekly co-ordination meetings with the MEP sub-contractors and design teams
Ensure MEP sub-contractors produce the following documents: Coordinated MEP drawings
Procurement schedules Programmes
Progress reports Requests for information
Attend project team meetings as required
Track the progress of MEP sub-contractors against the main programme and report any variances to the Contracts Manager
Liaise with the utility suppliers to arrange for power, gas and telco connections
Provide the project team with up-to-date information on current MEP developments
Carry out site inspections of the MEP works to ensure the installation conforms to the relevant standards
Regularly check the installation against the MEP specification and drawings
Report any non-conformity to the project team and MEP contractors
Coordinate the production of the following documents at practical completion: As built drawings
O&M manuals
Coordinate training for the client with the MEP contractors at practical completion
Be aware of their legal, practical and regulatory responsibilities, and have a detailed understanding of Health and Safety
In conjunction with the Health & Safety Department, ensure that MEP sub-contractors submit a safety statement and site-specific method statement before works commence
Liaise with the safety department when coordinating the MEP sub-contractors
Ensure MEP sub-contractors are made aware of Collen health & safety policies and procedures and that health & safety is discussed at co-ordination meetings
Reprimand and report anyone observed carrying out unsafe work practices to the Health & Safety Department, site manager, and as required, their employer
Check and confirm adequacy of provisions within the site-specific method statements relating to MEP works on site i.e., working with live electrical services, site deliveries, etc. and co-ordinate these works on site
Assist the Health & Safety Department in the collation of the project's safety file
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork.
