MEP Commissioning Manager, Gavle

2024-09-24


The MEP Commissioning Manager is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the commissioning process for all Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems on a hyperscale data centre build project. This role ensures that all systems are installed, tested, and operational according to project specifications and industry best practices.

Key Responsibilities
• Develop and manage a detailed commissioning plan, including timelines, resources, and deliverables.
• Lead and coordinate with a multidisciplinary team of engineers, contractors, and subcontractors to ensure smooth commissioning activities.
• Conduct regular inspections and tests to ensure all MEP systems meet design specifications, safety codes, and quality standards.
• Maintain comprehensive documentation of all commissioning activities, including test results, compliance reports, and system certifications.
• Identify and resolve any commissioning-related issues, ensuring that the project stays on schedule and within budget.
• Serve as the primary point of contact for the client during the commissioning phase, providing regular updates and addressing any concerns.
• Ensure all commissioning activities comply with local regulations, safety standards, and environmental guidelines.
• Proactively suggest improvements to commissioning processes, workflows, and best practices.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22
E-post: jobs@collen.com

Collen AB
