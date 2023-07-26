Medtech product developer
2023-07-26
Are you an engineer that's looking for a new challenge? Do you want to take part in developing cutting edge products that saves lives? Then this is the opportunity for you!
You will strengthen our MedTech department within product development by working primarily with design, electronics development and/or project management in different projects together with leading MedTech companies, either in Stockholm or Uppsala. We have several ongoing projects and need more colleagues out at our customers' sites!
The more experienced and independent you become, the more you will work on complex and technically challenging tasks. You will be involved in projects ranging from conceptual design work to finalized products, including developing prototypes, redesigns, troubleshooting, verification, and technical documentation. Your daily contact network will normally consist of various functions within R&D, production, purchasing and market, as well as the customers.
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities,development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries,having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN.Your wishes will guide your way forward.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
At ALTEN our priority is always to match you against missions that interests you. We are looking for engineers within all levels of experience ranging from Junior with some years' experience to Very Senior. More specifically, we see that you have:
DESIGN ENGINEER:
An interest in product development and mechanical design
At least three years of work experience within Medtech/Life Science
Bachelor's or master's degree within product development, mechanical engineering or equivalent
Experience of at least one of the following CAD-software: SolidWorks, PTC Creo, Siemens NX, Solid Edge
Experience of working in PLM-system (e.g., Teamcenter or Windchill)
ELECTRONICS ENGINEER:
An interest in product development and electrical design
At least three years of work experience within Medtech/Life Science
Bachelor's or master's degree within electrical engineering, engineering physics or equivalent
Experience of working in ECAD (Zuken E3, Altium, AutoCad or similar) and DOORS
Moreover, it's meritorious if you have knowledge in standards related to electrical design (e.g., IEC 60601-1; UL508A, EN60204-1)
DUE TO SUMMER HOLIDAYS, THERE WILL BE NO SELECTION UNTIL 23.08.15. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
