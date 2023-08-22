Medicinsk estetisk vård
Centraltbelägen och välutrustad arbetsplats som erbjuder möjligheter att utveckla egen karriär.
Tjänster inom verksamheter förutom injektionsnbehandlingar samt planerad plastikkirurgi och dagkirurgi inkluderar estetiska tjänster
Microneedles RF: It transmits RF energy to multi-level skin layers under controlled depth. The effect of skin rejuvenation will be achieved through collagen regeneration and tissue reconstruction, while the epidermis will be kept away from damage.
Rapid treatment, and short recovery time, which significantly reduces the risk of hyperpigmentation and inflammation.
Fractional Co2 Laser: The latest super-pulsed laser transmission system applies hundreds of ordered micron-sized pulsed laser beams to the skin lesions. Controllable precision treatment is achieved by adjusting the size, density, distance, properties, and diameter and depth of the micropores.
The treatment is very safe and can cover any part of the body. The indications include various wrinkles (frontal lines, eyebrow lines, periorbital wrinkles, perioral wrinkles, neck lines, abdominal stretch marks, etc.), sagging skin, drooping eyelids, eye bags, acne (acne) marks, various scars (trauma scars, burn scars, suture scars), stains and other treatments.
Mesoskin Needles: free for PRP and mesotherapy treatments
Plasma Jett: Treatment of falling eyelids and outlines on the edges of the eye.
