DHL Supply Chain is searching for a Senior Project Manager Nordics

Senior Project Manager Nordics / DHL Supply Chain, Nordics
At DHL, people mean the world to us. We aim to attract and retain the best talents. We provide challenge and opportunity for personal and professional development. We make sure that you know what a difference you make to our business and how you can be proud of building THE logistics company for the world.
Under the DHL Supply Chain umbrella, one of the business units of DHL, our mission is to provide customized logistics and industry solutions in the areas of supply chain management, warehousing, distribution, value added services, and lead logistics provider services for our customers - helping them deliver better results every day.
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager for the Nordics, which is instrumental in ensuring that we are delivering solutions that enhance the internal and external customer experience. Do you have a strong track record in successfully delivering large and complex implementation and improvement projects in the logistics industry? Are you a team player, do you have creative problem solving skills and do you like to lead and motivate people? If so, then you might be ready for our Senior Project Manager role.
You will be responsible for managing large and complex customer implementations as well as greenfield and bigger improvement projects for our 3PL warehouse and transport customers in close cooperation with customers, business development, solution design, operations, operations excellence and IT. Using the DPDHL project management methodology you will ensure the successful delivery of project objectives within the agreed scope, time, budget and quality. You will create and align detailed project plans and actively coordinate, lead and motivate the project team to support a successful delivery. Active risk management, early identification and resolution of issues, proactive scope control and change management, transparent and objective project reporting to stakeholders are further key responsibilities of you.
The position will be based in Sweden or Finland and reports to Head of Project Delivery Nordics. Travelling within the Nordics is required.
Your main tasks include
* Manage the overall planning, control, status reporting, stability and delivery of projects to ensure project goals and objectives are met within agreed upon time, scope, budget and resource requirements
* Lead and motivate the project team to accomplish the agreed deliverables and business benefits
* Develop project plans, schedules, estimates, resource plans, and status reports to maintain customer satisfaction
* Build strong working relationships and ensure delivery of appropriate communication to all stakeholders
* Manage project risks and issues, define mitigating actions and drive resolution for a satisfactory outcome and escalate as appropriate
* Manage the project scope. Document scope changes and gain approval by required parties to ensure benefit realization
* Manage the project budget, highlight and resolve all spending issues.
* Manage project progress to all stakeholders in accordance with a well-structured communications plan and ensure all communication is tailored to stakeholder needs
* Deliver best practice project documentation, completed to quality standards, kept up to date, available throughout the project and maintained in the project database
* Function as a subject matter expert in areas of own expertise (e.g. automation, logistics processes, operational implementation of warehouse management systems)
We expect you to have
* 7+ years' experience in project implementation or project management roles in the logistics industry
* Significant experience knowledge of the logistics industry and 3PL warehouse operational processes
* University degree in the field of logistics, business administration or equivalent
* Strong knowledge of project management methodology (e.g. Prince2 or PMI) and change management methodology
* Ability to lead and motivate a cross-country, multicultural team
* Financial acumen and strategic foresight
* Customer centricity and ability to inspire customers and gain their commitment
* Ability to work in a virtual/ matrix environment
* Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills
* Ability to relate to all levels of staff and management
* Strong problem solving skills
* Results-oriented and driven by goal achievement with a strong focus on high quality delivery performance
* Ability to work independently in a fast paced and challenging project-based culture, set the right priorities and self-motivate
We offer
* Challenging projects in an international environment.
* Development and career opportunities in a dynamic, global company.
Interested?
Please send your application and CV in English no later than September 2nd 2023.
For further information, please contact David Bassl, Head of Project Delivery Nordics, david.bassl@dhl.com
