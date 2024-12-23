Medical & Scientific Affairs Student Assistant
Join a growing company with a strong purpose!
Do you want to make a difference for people breathing, speaking and living with a neck stoma?
Are you passionate about scientific research and communicating clinical evidence? Are you interested in getting experience in the medical device industry? Then this part time position as Student Assistant in our Medical and Scientific Affairs team at Atos Medical might be the right next career developing step for you.
About the role:
You will become a part of the global Medical and Scientific Affairs team, an ambitious and enthusiastic team responsible for conducting clinical research, clinical evaluations, and providing clinical education and scientific communication. The role is part-time time (10-20 hours a week) and based at the headquarters in Hyllie, Malmö, Sweden.
About you:
We are looking for a highly motivated, structured student to join our Medical and Scientific Affairs team. To fit in our culture, you are a true team player. You are enthusiastic and have a positive "can-do" attitude with a high attention to details without losing the big picture.
Your experience
* Currently studying BSc/MSc within (bio)medical science (or equivalent)
* Scientific writing and communication skills
Your main duties and responsibilities
* Administration of clinical documentation and scientific publications (EndNote, RighFind)
* Scientific writing of publication summaries/newsletters
* Support in preparing and conducting clinical studies and clinical evaluations
* Supporting Atos Medical educational events
Your skills and competences
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
* Scientific skills -reading, understanding, writing
* Strong documentation and scientific reference software skills (knowledge of EndNote is an advantage)
* Self-driven and enthusiastic, and able to work independently on assigned tasks
* High working capacity and delivery according to plans and timelines
* Self-driven and enthusiastic, with the ability to collaborate in a cross-functional environment
Application Process
Instead of submitting a traditional cover letter, we kindly ask you to answer a few screening questions as part of your application. These questions help us better understand your background, motivation, and fit for the role.
The application period is open until January 19th, and we will review all applications after this date.
If any questions, feel free to reach out to Michaela Pettersson-Roth, via email: Michaela.roth@atosmedical.com
