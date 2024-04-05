Medical Liaison
2024-04-05
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
We are looking for a Medical Science Liaison (MSL) located in Stockholm, Sweden or Copenhagen, Denmark to join our team. The ideal candidate will have outstanding knowledge in the products and therapeutic areas within a specific segment of Baxter. This field-based position involves assessing and responding to clinical, scientific, or medical inquiries, including discussions initiated by healthcare professionals (HCPs), even if they involve off-label topics.
You will play a crucial role in communicating and collaborating with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), always prioritizing the patient, and adhering to the highest ethical standards. You will support the Medical Manager/Director in developing and implementing the Medical Affairs vision, mission, strategy, and action plan, ensuring alignment with the business plan for the Nordic region and the Connectivity Solution portfolio at the Western Europe (WEU) level.
As a key partner to various country/region functions such as Marketing, Sales, Regulatory Affairs, Patient Access, Compliance, and Legal, the MSL will provide medical-scientific and strategic feedback to country teams. They will also contribute to Connectivity Solutions projects at the WEU level.
Effective communication is crucial, and the MSL must adapt their communication style to various teams and individuals. Additionally, they will provide input on interpreting and applying policies and regulations to ensure patient safety and compliance, particularly for low-risk projects.
If you are passionate about making a difference in patient care, possess scientific expertise, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Identify and call out clinical needs from Nordics countries for HST and from WEU for connectivity solutions.
Be the primary contact for investigator-initiated trials.
Evaluate the effectiveness of connectivity solutions on the patients care workflows and their impact on Caregivers / users.
Monitor the scientific literature on the HST therapeutic area/products.
Maintain ongoing focus on driven and industry trends in the medical/scientific dissemination of information.
Assist in the development of publication plans.
Support the Medical Manager/Director in the review of promotional materials,
Act as a liaison with the medical community (medical professional societies, therapeutic area experts/KOLs, investigators, consultants).
Support the Medical Manager/Director in the collaboration with KOLs and the development of KOL programs.
Apply engagement channels to gain medical/scientific insights and serve as a credible resource within Baxter as well as customers.
Assist in development of medical-scientific advisory boards, symposia, and publication planning.
Provide accurate and fair balanced medical-scientific education and information on products, therapies, issues, trends, clinical research, etc. during external training.
Educate and trains internal staff on therapies, issues, trends, clinical research, etc. as well as provide scientific support to sales teams and present technical or complex information in a clear, concise, organized manner.
Support the Medical Manager/Director in the risk management of field products and the resolution of field issues related to the clinical use of products.
Ensure compliance of promotional materials.
The role will involve covering the Nordics region 50% and western Europe for connectivity 50%.
Travel across Europe will be essential.
Qualifications
A mature personality with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with multiple partners (internal and external) and to build relationships of credibility and trust with them.
Excellent product knowledge and expertise.
Excellent presentation, medical writing and oral communications skills in Swedish/Danish and English.
Proven teaching capabilities and understanding of adult learning concepts.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to search and summarize medical literature/data accurately and appropriately.
Able to work as part of a team & participate cross-functionally.
Broad understanding of the regulatory and healthcare environment in the Nordics region.
Education and/or Experience
Excellent scientific and medical background to disseminate and discuss scientific evidence and complex medical information:
Bachelor's degree in chemistry, biology, pharmacy, or other medical/nursing/paramedic related field with proven MSL or medical affairs manager experience (2 years).
Experience in MS Office applications.
Experience with literature review (analysis and synthesis).
Experience in public presentation.
Clinical trial experience with solid understanding of GCP and training in reporting of adverse events is a plus.
What we can offer
Being part of a digital journey and exiting product innovations.
Great team and work atmosphere.
A company focusing on Inclusion and Diversity.
