2024-04-12
Job description
Randstad Engineering is currently seeking a skilled Piping Installation Engineer to join our dynamic team for an exciting assignment at our customer's site in Finspång. If you're passionate about pipe design and thrive in a collaborative environment where technical excellence is valued, then this opportunity is perfect for you.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Design pipe systems and generate manufacturing data in NX, along with associated technical documentation.
Participate in development and maintenance projects regarding product standards, technical solutions, and functions to ensure cost-effectiveness and quality assurance.
Collaborate with procurement and subcontractors to develop innovative technical solutions, resolve issues, and update technical documentation as necessary.
Address installation queries within our order projects using the 3D tool NX.
Work closely with the entire project team to ensure that design work aligns with the current schedule.
Create, review, and update investigations/documentation within your technical area.
Cultivate a robust network of contacts throughout the organization.
Collaborate with the customer order department and sales department within your technical area.
Qualifications
Minimum a bachelors degree in relevant field of engineering.
Proven experience in piping installation and pipe design.
Proficiency in NX and other relevant engineering software.
Strong understanding of on-skid and onsite piping installation, internal platforms, and the installation of various units.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work effectively in a multicultural team environment.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.
