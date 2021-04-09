Media Sales - Talent & Partner AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Talent & Partner AB

Talent & Partner AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-09Match2One was founded in 2015 with the mission to democratize and make programmatic advertising accessible for small-medium businesses and media agencies worldwide. We have developed a self-service programmatic platform to help companies of all sizes achieve more with their marketing without the need of extensive resources, like knowledge, budget, or time. Match2One's state of the art AI delivers fully automated campaigns for 1000's of businesses across 40+ markets.Want to be part of a talented international startup team, develop your digital sales skills and shake up the AI-driven programmatic advertising industry?Have a look!This is a unique opportunity to get in early and work alongside a world-class team of entrepreneurs, with a fast-growing startup, offering tons of freedom and responsibility.At Match2One we value pro-activity, enthusiasm and creativity. As a young and growing company, no day is the same and tasks within a small team are constantly changing.Be a part of changing the programmatic landscape the way we know it, in a fast-paced environment with explosive career growth opportunities. We offer the right candidate opportunities for future employment with equity, and a competitive salary.Location?This role will be based in central Stockholm, Sweden (Stureplan 6) - Match2One's HQ.What will you do?Match2One is seeking a highly motivated individual to join our fast-growing sales team.Based in central Stockholm, you will be covering a territory across EMEA and lead the way for customer acquisition strategies and execution.What are the Key Success Factors?In this role, you will be accountable for the full lifecycle of customers by identifying & developing new relationships, deepening existing relationships and help shape the vision of Match2One's programmatic platform in the region.The successful candidate will be someone who has hands-on experience in sales activities - ranging from prospecting, lead nurturing, retention and general account management.Work comfortably in the intersection between business, technology, and sales.Build and manage a sales portfolio across newly acquired and retained customers.Proactively develop new prospects and leads, and manage incoming requests.Manage and nurture Key Accounts.Proactively work on upselling & cross-selling customers and reactivation programs.Translate market & customer feedback into product requirements, and collect market data to guide overall strategies.Support & manage trade shows and other sales related activities.What skill set is needed?Excellent business presentation skills including both oral and verbal communication.Strong organizational and prioritization skills.Ability to meet and exceed sales goals in a challenging environment.Fluent in Swedish and English is a must.3+ years of digital media sales experience is beneficial, (programmatic is a plus).About Match2OneMatch2One was founded in 2015 with the mission to democratize and make programmatic advertising accessible for small-medium businesses and media agencies worldwide.We have developed a self-service programmatic platform to help companies of all sizes achieve more with their marketing without the need of extensive resources, like knowledge, budget, or time.Match2One's state of the art AI delivers fully automated campaigns for 1000's of businesses across 40+ markets.If this sounds like an opportunity for you, don't hesitate to reach out! We'd love to speak with you.ApplicationIn this recruitmentprocess we of course co-laborate with Talent&Partner.We invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please do not hesitate to send your application.Apply by sending your CV and cover letter.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-04-09Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23Talent & Partner AB5683236