Media Effectiveness Specialist to leading search engine company
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for Media Effectiveness Specialist who will work with Incrementality Experiments to inprove effectiveness of Google media with advertisents. You will work with participation experiments and Geo experienments. We are looking for someone who can join as soon as possible till January next year.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
* Deliver strategic insights and provide fact-based recommendations that are implemented by clients and drive sales outcomes.
* Identify solutions based on client business objectives in collaboration with sales teams that scale beyond one client.
* Identify new opportunities to increase monetization and revenue through query and auction analysis.
* Define a POV on measurement and attribution and help customers/partners/sellers navigate industry trends, standards, and methodologies.
* Own project priorities, lead cross-functional teams, and allocation of resources.
CHALLENGE:
* Use analytical reasoning to identify defined business problems with multiple approaches and provide optimal solutions to those problems.
* Build new processes, procedures, methods, and tests or hypotheses with foresight to anticipate and address future issues by eliminating possible obstacles.
* Identify business solutions and develop advanced data-driven analysis using statistical and advanced analytics methodologies to solve business problems.
* Generate ideas on new and innovative ways to deliver data and advanced analytics and insights.
EXPERTISE
* Act as subject matter specialist in business and data analytics, statistical methods, and business context for one or more client organizations.
* Utilize comprehensive knowledge of relevant Google-wide products and methods. Demonstrate proficiency in understanding Google 's business and sources of revenue and help optimize revenue objectives.
* Start to develop POVs, put forward hypotheses, draw fact-based conclusions and convert them into business opportunities.
* Exhibit comprehensive knowledge of principles of analytics techniques and best-in-class practices to address issues or evaluate impact on the business performance.
Responsibilities under the direction of Google Manager:
* Build relationships and meet new customers- Focus on driving relationship building with customers in Analytics, Tech, and/or Data functions.
* Client/Partner relationship management for analytical leads- Collaborate with account executives or account managers to build and manage relationships with client/partner stakeholders across functions. Develop the relationship with the data/analytical stakeholders on the clients/partner 's side.
* Conduct market/consumer analysis/reports for customers- Drive ad hoc analyzes/reports for customers including in-depth auction/industry analysis, test results, custom reporting (tied to an ask), market share-based opportunity sizing, and scalable analyzes.
* Connect insights to action- Create forward-thinking and data-driven POVs, narratives, and sales pitches to support client/partner business. Help clients/partners understand and reach their consumers using industry, marketing, and/or third-party research.
* Consult product experts and/or specialist teams- Connect with measurement leads, search automation, GMP including SA360, data science, CSEs, etc. to find the best solution.
* Consulting on client/partner data measurement- Support clients/partners in the design, implementation and maintenance of measurement solutions. Recommend clients/partners to develop and conduct measurement-focused studies/experiments.
* Develop custom solutions- Develop and own analytical modeling for key client/partner projects. Apply and/or customize analytical tools (e.g., dashboards) and frameworks to identify opportunities. Develop solutions to optimize client/partner business and maximize the use and effectiveness of Google products.
* Develop joint business plan- Collaborate with client/partner leadership and stakeholders to develop joint business plans. Review joint business plans and provide input from analytical or measurement and practical perspectives to improve the JBPs or add agreement/services.
* Develop joint measurement plan- Develop joint measurement plans for clients/partners.
* Align Google products and offerings with clients '/partners marketing objectives using analytical insights in collaboration with product specialist teams.
* Measurement and data integration- Ensure clients/partners integrate first-party data with Google products and platforms to improve immediate performance. Provide subject matter expertise for integration of Google data into client measurement solutions.
SKILL/EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION
* Business acumen (Analytical Lead/Consultant) Understanding of the overall big-picture of the business model, importance and interdependence of various functions within an organization, and drivers of profitability.
* Consultative skills and client/partner management/advising- Ability to understand customer business objectives through dialogue before recommending products/services.
* Ability to influence and inspire an audience by crafting POVs using data that elicit empathy or create buy-in and partner with, orchestrate, lead, and influence clients, partners, and/or service providers as a trusted advisor. This may include managing client/partner expectations.
* Ability to convert general data and findings into applied, specific information and suggestions that add value to business planning and strategies.
* Data-driven analysis and reporting Ability to combine technical and financial data to differentiate and position the value of Google products, services, and solutions to create competitive advantage.
* Experimental design Knowledge of the principles and best practices of designing experiments to address issues or evaluate impact. This includes knowledge of design parameters, sampling strategies, data collection, and analytical techniques.
* Persuasion skills Ability to gain commitment to a product, service or idea from partners, customers, and/or stakeholders using data and appropriate communication or storytelling methods. This includes the ability to convince customers to increase their budget through analytical and measurement techniques.
* Process and tools Ability to use technological tools effectively to accomplish key business objectives and goals. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46 708 152 562 Jobbnummer
7798828