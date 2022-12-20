Media and communication Officer-Internship
2022-12-20
Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation is seeking a Media and Communication Officer-Intern to support the organization in communication and social media management.
Context
Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation (BHHF) was founded in 2015. Bring Hope was created as a response to the increased need for aid for millions of displaced people who fled into Iraqi Kurdistan from the ISIS incursion, its subsequent torture, and resulting destruction. Since our inception, we have expanded our operations to include durable development programmes run on the ground in Northern Iraq, and delivered aid to countries across the world. Furthermore, BHHF focuses on bettering the wellness, health, integration and education of refugees, displaced and migrants, and children, globally.
The purpose of the Media and Communication-Intern is to manage BHHF's social media platforms, create contents, communicate through social media, designing reports (including Annual Report), colleting, editing contents for media publications, including social media platforms and BHHF's website. Creating and printing electronic materials to promote and communicate programme's needs and results!
Responsibilities:
Support efforts to increase proactive engagement with the media to promote BHHF's projects and skills at national and international level, in close coordination with project, country and regional colleagues -this support will include drafting communications materials, developing story ideas, helping with media outreach, among others.
Administer, manage and monitor all BHHF's social & digital media platforms (e.g. Facebook, Linked In, Instagram, and the website)
Support national and regional offices to identify and develop storylines for social media platforms, and BHHF's website.
Develop and implement strategic and tactical content plans for all BHHF's digital and social media platforms including monitoring effectiveness and performance.
Create engaging digital content (copy, imagery, video) for media, reports, newsletters, Annual Reports and campaigns.
Work with BHHF staff to ensure that BHHF social media accounts operate and are aligned with BHHF's brand guidelines, policies, and strategic plans.
Work with partners to provide BHHF related content in the media, social media and general communications.
Requirements:
Job Qualifications and Skill Sets
Below are the qualifications that are expected of a graphic designer:
Bachelor's degree or higher in a Media and Communication and/or relevant courses.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish.
Content creating skills.
Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print, and web
Proficiency in programs such as Adobe Suite, Photoshop, InDesign, Webflow and Illustrator or nay other relevant programs
Desired qualification;
Prior professional experience in Media and Communication
Graphic and video editing skills.
Good analytical skills.
Working experience in the humanitarian sector
Basic language skills in Spanish
What we offer
Earn working experience in an international work environment.
Build the foundation for future career opportunities.
Gain further knowledge on the humanitarian sector.
Flexible schedule including remote working mode.
Contract period
5-6 month starting from 1st of February 2023
How to apply:
Having reviewed the advertisement, candidates should submit application to hr@bringhopefoundation.org
including:
A cover letter specifying why you are applying for this position (1 page);
A curriculum vitae including degrees, work experience, publications (if any), language skills
The initial closing date for applications is 6th January 2023. Interviews are expected to be held virtually during the application period
For inquiries regarding the position, please contact: Ahmad Alnaji, Global HR & Admin Lead (Ahmad@bringhopefoundation.org
). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
E-post: hr@bringhopefoundation.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation
Anckargripsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7275199