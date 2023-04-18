Mechatronic Technician
2023-04-18
Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic services with a powerful vision - to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby!
We are now offering the exciting possibility to join our Consumables Business Area and to be part of our Product Development team.
The Consumables Business Area develops, manufactures, and distributes products to more than 110 countries from three sites; Gothenburg, Denver and San Diego. Our raw material suppliers are located globally. We also have contract manufacturing in Asia. The business area consists of three business units, Media, Disposables Devices and Genomics. The turnover in 2022 was 1.339 MSEK and is 41% of the total Vitrolife Group turnover. Consumables have colleagues all over the world from the US to Australia. The product line covers most steps in the IVF process. Examples of key products are Ovoil, EmbryoGlue, G-IVF, Rapid-I, the Sense needle, micromanipulation pipettes, IVF approved labware and EmbryoMap, setting a standard for quality and safety.
The job
You will be responsible for supporting different departments (e.g. product development, process engineering, production departments, engineering department) within the organization with creative technical solutions such as prototypes, manufacturing equipment, supporting tools for production, manufacturing of spare parts, etc.
You will be part of our Product development team for disposable devices, your areas of responsibility include:
Manufacturing of prototypes for new products
Manufacturing of tools and equipment for our production
Manufacturing of spare parts for production tools and equipment
Create new ideas and concepts
Machine programming
Programming of robots and other production equipment
Take part in project meetings if necessary
This position requires
At least high school education within a technical profession (e.g. mechatronics, precision mechanics, toolmaking, robotics)
Good knowledge in machining (milling, turning, etc.)
Knowledge in CNC programming, PLC programming
Knowledge in low current electricity and signals
Very good knowledge in Swedish and English both oral and written
It would be great if you had
Experience from working with 3D modelling / 3D printing (basics)
Experience from working with programming of robots
Experience from a similar position
MedTech experience
Cleanroom knowledge
We believe that you are structured, that you can see the whole picture and are able to prioritize and meet deadlines. You are also a great problem solver and quick to find new solutions when you run into a problem.
This position requires a lot of cross-functional collaborations and responsibilities, both internally and externally. Proficiency in collaboration, effective communication, and active listening skills are essential in order to understand and address the needs of the team or organization.
Working at Vitrolife you should enjoy a changing and dynamic environment, being able to work both independently as well as in cross-functional teams and be driven by our powerful vision - to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby!
This is a permanent, full-time position based in Gothenburg. Travel and work for other Vitrolife sites and contract manufacturers might be part of the position.
Contact and application
Interviews will take place on an ongoing basis; the position may be filled before the last application date so make sure to apply as soon as possible.
For any questions, please contact Product Development Manager Ralf Piegsa, 070-8228071.
We look forward to receiving your application!
More about Vitrolife Group
Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic services. Based on science and advanced research capabilities, we develop services and products for personalized genetic information and medical device products. We are supporting our customers by improving their clinical practice and the outcome of the patient's fertility treatment. Currently, we are approximately 1,150 people worldwide, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Vitrolife Group's products and services are available in more than 110 countries, through our own presence in 30 countries and a network of distributors. We are a sustainable market leader and aim to be the preferred partner to the IVF-clinics by providing superior products and services with the vision to fulfil the dream of having a baby. The Vitrolife share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
