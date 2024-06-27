Mechanical System Engineer to our international client
Adecco Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2024-06-27
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
Our client in Finspång is currently looking for a Mechanical System Engineer to join their diverse team. As a Mechanical System Engineer in our clients Service Modernizations & Upgrade organization, you will play a pivotal role in providing technical expertise for auxiliary systems to both internal and external customers. Your responsibilities will encompass daily troubleshooting as well as long-term project involvement, contributing significantly to larger delivery projects. Every day will present fresh challenges and chances to work together with different teams, making each day unique. The role provides great opportunities for development, both on a personal level as well as within the team.
This position is a full-time consultant assignment running from September 09, 2024 until august 29, 2025.
About you
We are looking for someone who is passionate about mechanical systems engineering and enjoys solving problems both big and small. You should be excited about the opportunity to engage in daily troubleshooting as well as being a key player in larger projects. Working well with others is essential, as you will be collaborating with a variety of teams and people.
Requirements
• Degree in Mechanical Engineering
• Previous experience in a similar role
• Basic knowledge of SAP and PLM is an added advantage
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability!
About the application
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application. Our client plans to start interviewing for the role in August.
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Jobbnummer
8772568