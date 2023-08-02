Mechanical System Design Engineer
2023-08-02
System Design Engineer - Mechanical and Electrical for EV batteries
Actrify is looking for a talented colleague to work on a client project. We will be a team of experts to develop battery pack for automotive end user.
The candidate understands the design requirements of battery pack and has mechanical design engineering experience in design of metal structures e.g. sheet metal, chassis design. The candidate be senior with +5 years of experience in relevant field.
Description:
System Design Engineer you will review and propose Mechanical design concepts and stages of development, A, B and C samples through to production launch. It will involve interpreting customer requirements to define design requirements in mechanical and electrical areas. You will also work with customer requirements on structural design to implement the design concepts of EV battery pack. The work will mainly focus on hardware design, functions and systems. You will work in a team of system engineers, testing and verification and design engineers. The team will together drive the project from design to industrialization. You will be a key contributor to the team and be part of the EV battery journey.
Main responsibilities
Drive and lead System Hardware design, mechanical design, Thermal management and Electrical.
Break down structural requirements in battery pack design and provide design solutions
Increase product durability through system hardware design.
Structural design of the battery pack
Meritorious qualifications
Experience of testing and verification, both mechanical and electrical
Previous experience of structural design of battery pack
Required qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronic Engineering or similar
Minimum 7 years of experience of mechanical design engineering from automotive industry, preferably within sheet metal, structural design, chassis components, etc
Fluent in English, spoken and written. Preferably also fluent in Swedish
Excellent communication skills
Experience in structural design for automotive industry
Personal qualities
Positive and open minded
Self-managed, reliable, and well organized
High level of communication and teamwork capability
Analytical and structured
Actrify helps the customer to develop Electric propulsion systems. Our team of engineers are experts in design development and integration of batteries into vehicle applications. Actrify work with personal development and rapid technology development. We invest in our team members that are our key resources. With our Team we delivery high quality and customer satisfaction.
We are looking forward to hear from you ASAP since the project has started.
