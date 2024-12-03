Mechanical Quality Control Engineer
2024-12-03
Are you an experienced Quality Control Engineer with a focus on mechanical systems and a keen eye for detail? Join a leading international research facility at the cutting edge of scientific innovation! This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects underway today.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Quality Control Engineer for a project in Lund, Sweden. You'll have the chance to join a leading international research facility that is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects currently underway. The facility features the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever constructed, with the ambitious vision of operating the world's most advanced neutron source. This initiative aims to facilitate groundbreaking scientific discoveries in areas such as materials science, energy, health, and environmental research, while addressing some of the most pressing societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start ASAP. The estimated duration of the project is 12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
About the Role:
As a Mechanical Quality Control Engineer, you will ensure the high standards of quality and compliance are met across various sub-projects. You will be responsible for managing quality control activities, performing technical reviews and inspections, and ensuring the compliance of mechanical systems with European directives.
Key Responsibilities:
Compliance Reviews: Perform compliance reviews on technical documents, ensuring conformity with relevant European directives (Pressure Equipment Directive, Machinery Directive, and related national codes).
Regulatory & Technical Advice: Provide guidance and advice on regulatory and technical matters to projects and teams.
Quality Control Plans: Review and approve overall quality control and inspection plans for various projects.
External Provider Management: Oversee the quality control routines of external providers.
Inspections & Testing: Carry out installation inspections, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) activities, FAT (Factory Acceptance Testing), SAT (Site Acceptance Testing), and pre-shipment/receiving inspections at suppliers or upon arrival.
Documentation: Review, compile, and manage technical documentation and quality records.
What We're Looking For:
Education: Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering discipline or equivalent and relevant work experience.
Experience: At least 6-8 years of experience in Quality Control with proven experience in quality control within the mechanical domain and a deep understanding of European directives such as the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) and the Machinery Directive (MD).
Skills: Strong knowledge of compliance reviews, inspections, and regulatory frameworks. Expertise in quality control systems, including NDT, FAT, and SAT.
Industry Experience: Experience in regulated industries such as nuclear, oil & gas, or life sciences is a significant advantage.
Language: Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Proficient in MS Office and experienced with relevant quality control software.
Who You Are:
Customer-Focused: You are dedicated to meeting the needs of the project and stakeholders, always ensuring the highest level of quality and productivity.
Collaborative and Independent: You can work both independently and as part of a team, balancing collaboration with autonomy in your responsibilities.
Detail-Oriented: Your keen attention to detail allows you to spot potential issues and ensure that every part of the project is in compliance.
Well-Organized & Structured: You excel at maintaining order and planning tasks efficiently to meet project timelines.
Strong Communicator: You are able to communicate clearly, fostering collaboration across diverse teams and ensuring technical information is conveyed effectively.
For more information, please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman:
Email: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Phone: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
About Us
Nipromec Group, founded in 2003, is an international consulting and engineering firm specializing in design and consulting services across a range of industries, with a strong focus on energy and construction. We have a well-established presence with offices in Rauma, Turku, Tampere, and Helsinki in Finland, as well as locations in Malmö, Sweden; Erlangen, Germany; and Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2023 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
