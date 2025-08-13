Mechanical & Material Engineers
Condesign Engineering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Condesign Engineering AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
, Säffle
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic team that develops cutting-edge technology for leading global companies? Do you thrive on challenges, personal growth, and having fun while you work? If so, we would love to hear from you! We are currently seeking dedicated individuals to join our team as consultants. At our company, you'll be working alongside friendly and supportive co-workers with a "can-do" attitude, all striving to be the best in the business. As a consultant at Condesign, you'll have the chance to help our customers innovate and create tomorrow's products.
The positions can include:
• Participation in the whole chain from concept to product development
• Contact with suppliers within as well as outside of Sweden
• Design of varying material and components
• Material Testing
• Tolerance setting of the parts
• Delivery and release of 2D and 3D drawings
• Gather and analyse information and compile reports
• Suggests solutions and decide whether design proposals are feasible
Your profile:
• Bachelor or Master of Science, or relevant vocational training
• Skilled in at least one but preferably several CAD tools such as CatiaV5, CREO, Inventor etc.
• Experience from Materials testing
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Driver's license B
• Experience from Teamcenter is meritious
• Since many of our customers work in agile organisations, it is an advantage if you have experience of agile methodology.
We think that you enjoy working in projects and with people. Since many of our assignments mean a lot of communication with internal and external parties, you need to be driven and enjoy social nteraction. You have a great technical interest, and it is an advantage if you have experience of construction of different materials. Experience from the automotive industry is highly meritious. You are a positive team player that can work structured, independent and take own initiatives when needed.
Since our consultants are our best ambassadors, we pay particular attention to your personality. That you always do your best and some more is a given. We also believe that you strive to contribute to success for both Condesign and our customers, at the same time as you grow in your professional role.
We interview continously so please apply today.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12
E-post: kristin.hedelin@condesign.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Construction Design Engineers". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Condesign Engineering AB
(org.nr 556469-2092)
Nya Tingstadsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
422 44 HISINGS BACKA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9456120