Mechanical Engineer? Keep reading!

2024-10-22
Are you a skilled Mechanical Engineer with a passion for mechanical design and problem-solving? We are looking for an experienced professional to join our clients' team and play a key role in our engineering projects. If you have a solid background in mechanical design and a proactive mindset, we'd love to hear from you!
About the position
One of Perido's many clients is a company active in the automotive industry. They are one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction machinery, and marine and industrial engines. We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join their team in the company's office in Gothenburg. Temporary travel both domestically and abroad may occur.
Your daily tasks
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will independently handle mechanical design projects, creating technical drawings and documentation. You will leverage your CAD skills, preferably in Creo, to deliver high-quality mechanical solutions. Your role will also involve contributing to product development with a good understanding of manufacturing and industrialization processes. We are looking for someone who takes ownership of their work, approaching challenges with creativity and a results-driven mindset.
Your characteristics
The ideal candidate for this role is a proactive and solution-oriented individual with a strong sense of responsibility. Creativity and an eye for detail are essential, as you will be tasked with developing innovative design solutions. As a natural problem-solver, you thrive in dynamic environments and are committed to delivering high-quality results. Your ability to communicate effectively and adapt to changing project needs will make you a valuable asset to the team.
Qualifications:
Solid experience in mechanical design, including basic knowledge of the production and industrialization process
Good knowledge of CAD design, preferably Creo
Solid experience in construction work
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2025-06-30, with the possibility of extension. Start immediately.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34870 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
