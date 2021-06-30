Mechanical Engineer, interimsuppdrag - Addilon Professionals AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
Mechanical Engineer, interimsuppdrag
Addilon Professionals AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping
2021-06-30
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö
Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Jönköping
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.
Job Description
Mechanical design or internal engine components and design muffler.
A big part of the assignment involves CAD in Catia V5 but the tasks might vary from involving in projects, product improvement, production errands and contact with suppliers.
Uppdragsformalia
Assignment period:
Extent: 100%
Location: Husqvarna
Working remote: 0%
Seniority level: Medium
Qualifications
CATIA V5
3+ years of experience of Mechanical Engineering
Necessary skills
Smartteam
Catia V5
Merit
Experience with two-stroke engine
Smarteam
Personal interest in engines
Personal characteristics
Analytical
Communicative
Self driven
Application
We are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.
Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.
To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:
share our values
is established in your profession
have experience from different roles and different industries
have relevant experience for the assignments
have your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)
Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Enligt avtal.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Addilon Professionals AB
Jobbnummer
5839761
Addilon Professionals AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping
2021-06-30
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö
Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Jönköping
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.
Job Description
Mechanical design or internal engine components and design muffler.
A big part of the assignment involves CAD in Catia V5 but the tasks might vary from involving in projects, product improvement, production errands and contact with suppliers.
Uppdragsformalia
Assignment period:
Extent: 100%
Location: Husqvarna
Working remote: 0%
Seniority level: Medium
Qualifications
CATIA V5
3+ years of experience of Mechanical Engineering
Necessary skills
Smartteam
Catia V5
Merit
Experience with two-stroke engine
Smarteam
Personal interest in engines
Personal characteristics
Analytical
Communicative
Self driven
Application
We are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.
Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.
To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:
share our values
is established in your profession
have experience from different roles and different industries
have relevant experience for the assignments
have your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)
Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Enligt avtal.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Addilon Professionals AB
Jobbnummer
5839761