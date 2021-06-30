Mechanical Engineer, interimsuppdrag - Addilon Professionals AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB

Addilon Professionals AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping2021-06-30On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.Job DescriptionMechanical design or internal engine components and design muffler.A big part of the assignment involves CAD in Catia V5 but the tasks might vary from involving in projects, product improvement, production errands and contact with suppliers.UppdragsformaliaAssignment period:Extent: 100%Location: HusqvarnaWorking remote: 0%Seniority level: MediumQualificationsCATIA V53+ years of experience of Mechanical EngineeringNecessary skillsSmartteamCatia V5MeritExperience with two-stroke engineSmarteamPersonal interest in enginesPersonal characteristicsAnalyticalCommunicativeSelf drivenApplicationWe are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:share our valuesis established in your professionhave experience from different roles and different industrieshave relevant experience for the assignmentshave your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)Follow us:LinkedIn | Facebook | InstagramWe kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-06-30Enligt avtal.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26Addilon Professionals AB5839761