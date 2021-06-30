Mechanical Engineer, interimsuppdrag - Addilon Professionals AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
Mechanical Engineer, interimsuppdrag
Addilon Professionals AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping
2021-06-30

On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.

Job Description

Mechanical design or internal engine components and design muffler.

A big part of the assignment involves CAD in Catia V5 but the tasks might vary from involving in projects, product improvement, production errands and contact with suppliers.

Uppdragsformalia
Assignment period:
Extent: 100%
Location: Husqvarna
Working remote: 0%
Seniority level: Medium

Qualifications

* CATIA V5
* 3+ years of experience of Mechanical Engineering

Necessary skills

* Smartteam
* Catia V5

Merit

* Experience with two-stroke engine
* Smarteam
* Personal interest in engines



Personal characteristics

* Analytical
* Communicative
* Self driven

Application
We are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.

Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.

To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:

* share our values
* is established in your profession
* have experience from different roles and different industries
* have relevant experience for the assignments
* have your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)

We kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30

Ersättning
Enligt avtal.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Addilon Professionals AB

Jobbnummer
5839761

