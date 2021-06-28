Mechanical Engineer in Medtech and Life Science - Knightec AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Why should you want this job?Easy, you want to be creative and innovative in solving technical problems! And that is precisely what we offer you. You are the expert; you are the one telling us the best solution.in your role as a mechanical designer, you will be involved in major projects with our customers in medical technology and life science. You will work with design and product development, coordinate interfaces such as customers, purchasing, production, testing, and validation as well as production design.But you will not be alone in doing this. The keyword is collaboration. Cross-functional teams created to solve problems together. Products and business areas will differ, but one thing will remain, you will be a part of building new, exciting things.Build a career you can be proud ofYour development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in complete control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that's the way forward.Skills neededwork-life experience in product development.Used to working in various CAD programs such as CATIA, Creo, and Solidworks, and PDM-systems such as Windchill or PDMLink.Being able to explain and talk about highly complex problems and explain them to experts and non-experts alike.Fluent in Swedish and English.One KnightecKnightec is a new breed in the art of engineering, with over 750 colleagues in locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together.