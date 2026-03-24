Mechanical Engineer for Bus Driver Area
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Shape the driver experience in Scania buses!
As a Mechanical Design Engineer within the driver area, you will work close to the product throughout the entire development journey - from early concepts to production-ready solutions. Your work will directly influence functionality, quality, and the daily experience of drivers around the world.
You will join a professional and collaborative engineering environment where quality, structure, and teamwork are key. Together, we develop robust and cost-efficient solutions that become an integral part of the complete Scania bus.
Job Responsibilities
Depending on your background and experience, you will take responsibility for one or several of the following areas:
Design and installation of sensors and mechanical components in the driver area, including defining interfaces towards bodybuilders
Development of plastic covers and sheet-metal components in CATIA, with a strong focus on functionality, durability, and cost efficiency
Securing compliance with regulatory certifications and internal requirement standards for bus applications
Close collaboration with component owners, function owners, bodybuilders, and cross-functional teams to deliver production-ready, high-quality solutions for the Scania bus chassis
Creating clear technical documentation, instructions, and transport solutions that support implementation and production
You will have real ownership of your designs and see how your work fits into - and impacts - the complete vehicle.
Who You Are
You are a structured and quality-oriented engineer with a genuine interest in mechanical design for vehicles. You enjoy working close to the product, take responsibility for your deliveries, and understand the importance of designing solutions that work not only in CAD - but in reality.
You collaborate naturally with others, communicate clearly in English, and are motivated by continuous development - both of yourself and of the products you help create.
We believe you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
Experience or a strong professional focus within mechanical design, preferably involving sheet-metal and/or plastic components
Experience working with CATIA (or similar mechanical design tools)
Experience from Scania or a similar automotive/heavy-vehicle development environment is a strong advantage
The primary target group is engineers with a few years of relevant experience who can work independently within their area while actively contributing to the team.
At the same time, driven early-career engineers or recent graduates with the right educational background, strong technical interest, and a clear ambition to grow within mechanical design are also very welcome to apply.
This Is Us
We are a design section consisting of four closely collaborating design groups, focusing on cable and driver area installation within Scania Bus R&D.
Our culture is characterized by team spirit, openness, and continuous learning. We believe in supporting each other and creating an environment where engineers can grow - both technically and professionally.
We actively support you in:
Developing and deepening your technical design skills
Strengthening communication and cross-functional collaboration
Building engagement and ownership in the products and innovations we create together
Here, your ideas matter - and your contribution makes a visible difference.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-04-07. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Example: Andrea Homem, Group Manager, andrea.homem@scania.com
We look forward for your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9817502