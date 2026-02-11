Mechanical Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-02-11
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join a small, agile product development team working with ride-on products in a new project. The role combines hands-on design work with close cross-functional collaboration to ensure high-quality deliveries and a great end-user experience.
Job DescriptionPlan and drive your daily work independently to secure on-time deliveries with high quality
Design and develop mechanical solutions for ride-on products
Collaborate with internal stakeholders such as laboratory/test teams and purchasing
Work in close cooperation with suppliers to achieve the best technical result
Support prototype builds and evaluations, and follow up on test results to ensure product quality
Contribute to continuous improvement and development of new products designed for the future
RequirementsDegree in mechanical engineering (or a closely related field)
2-5 years of relevant experience
Good knowledge of CATIA V5
Good knowledge of design in steel and plastic
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
Nice to haveKnowledge and understanding of mechatronics and/or electronics
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7212033-1836325". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9736499