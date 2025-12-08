Mechanical Engineer
2025-12-08
About the Role
We are seeking a highly motivated Mechanical/Thermal Process Engineer with strong expertise in heat transfer, thermodynamics, and fluid flow analysis to join our engineering and R&D team. In this role, you will design, analyze, and optimize thermal and fluid systems used in industrial processes, renewable technologies, and advanced manufacturing applications.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop innovative engineering solutions, improve energy efficiency, and support pilot-scale and full-scale system development.
Key Responsibilities
Perform detailed heat transfer and fluid flow calculations for new and existing systems
Design, evaluate, and optimize thermal and process equipment, including heat exchangers, piping systems, pumps, and membrane modules
Develop or support Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs) and functional descriptions for process systems
Conduct CFD simulations and analytical modeling to enhance system performance
Support pilot plant development, commissioning, and troubleshooting
Contribute to energy analysis, system integration, and process optimization projects
Prepare technical documentation, test reports, and engineering specifications
Collaborate with R&D, production, and operations teams to support ongoing engineering initiatives
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Thermal Engineering, Process Engineering, or related field
Strong understanding of: Heat transfer (conduction, convection, radiation), Fluid mechanics and hydrodynamics, Thermodynamics and energy systems
Experience with CFD tools, heat transfer modeling, or process simulation software
Familiarity with process design, thermal equipment, or pilot plant development
Ability to interpret and develop technical engineering drawings (e.g., P&IDs, schematics)
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills
Why Join Us?
Work on cutting-edge solutions in thermal engineering, sustainability, and process innovation
Be part of a collaborative environment that values creativity and technical excellence
Opportunities for professional development, training, and cross-functional growth
Contribute to real-world engineering projects that drive technological progress
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-12
