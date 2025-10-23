Mechanical Engineer
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a global manufacturing company in Jonsered, Gothenburg.
Start is in December 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the team
The company wish to strengthen their team with an engineer in Jonsered work with the development of Wall saws, Wire saws and Drill motors for the construction industry.
The team have responsibility for the complete product, including all mechanical and electrical parts. The electrics and electronics in these units are developed by a separate department, but in collaboration with their team. Tight cooperation with other departments, such as testing, purchasing and manufacturing, is required to ensure that they create the best solutions.
The assignment
As an engineer in Jonsered you will work with complete products from concept to launch of the product and maintenance of existing products. You will work in tight cooperation with the engineers in the team but also with other departments in Jonsered and at their other sites around the world.
Example of tasks
Design of mechanical parts.
Cooperate with the electronics and software department.
Prototype creation and evaluation.
Collaborate with other departments and suppliers.
Industrialization of parts and products.
Requirement
University degree in Mechatronic or Mechanical engineering.
A few years' experience of developing products for manufacturing.
Catia V5 experience.
Experience in using a PLM system.
Its beneficial if you have...
Experience in different manufacturing methods for parts is beneficial since they work with a lot of different methods such as machining, injection molding and extrusion.
Team center knowledge
SolidWorks experience
Experience with electronics, software, electric systems, cables and connectors
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered, Gothenburg. Start is in December 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
