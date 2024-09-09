Mechanical Engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2024-09-09
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Ludvika
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are seeking a Mechanical Engineer to join our team in Ludvika. As a Mechanical Engineer, you will be involved in various engineering assignments, including planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment, and products. You will collaborate with internal teams and other groups to achieve project objectives, requiring knowledge of related engineering fields. Additionally, you will use computers and specialized software to prepare reports, conduct analyses, and ensure compliance with legal or agency requirements.
You will work under the guidance of a supervisor or a more experienced engineer, performing engineering duties that require the application of standard engineering principles and practices. You will be encouraged to pursue initiatives to improve the group's effectiveness and enhance customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
Plan, design, and modify machinery, equipment, and products in alignment with project objectives.
Coordinate activities internally and externally with other teams to ensure effective accomplishment of goals.
Utilize computer software to conduct engineering analyses, prepare reports, and present technical data.
Perform engineering duties requiring judgment and the application of engineering standards and practices under the guidance of a senior engineer or supervisor.
Pursue initiatives that improve team effectiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, or meet legal and regulatory requirements.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field with 2-6 years of work experience, or
Technical degree with 10-15 years of experience in a relevant field
Strong working command of the English language
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8888105