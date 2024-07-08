Mechanical Engineer
2024-07-08
Role Description
As Mechanical Engineer you will be responsible for the engineering activities on a specific
construction project. The activities associated with the project will vary and will be agreed with the Project Manager on an ongoing basis.
In conjunction with your project team, you will be responsible for the execution of various stages of a project as follows:
Colate all design documents and drawings
Attend project Handover Meetings
Evaluate value engineering or cost saving opportunities
Preparation of co-ordinated drawings covering all aspects of the installation including mechanical, electrical sprinkler, structural and architectural elements
Review and understand project design specifications and drawings and access compliance of co-ordinated drawings and technical submittals.
Assist in the production of weekly progress reports
Assist in the compilation and assessment of Technical Submittals.
Processing requisitions, generation of purchase orders.
Receipt verification (RV) of equipment and materials arriving on site.
Seek to clarify queries with the design team through the request for information (RFI)
system.
Understand the commercial fundamentals of a project including profit plans, potential variation logs and take offs' etc
Liaise and co-ordinate with members of the design team, contractors and in-house project team on technical and commercial issues.
Attend technical meetings with members of the design team, contractors, and in-house project team
Carry out document control, recording & transmitting information utilising File Key.
Prepare method statements and risk assessments for production activities
Organise and assess the work of sub-contractors.
Carry out Quality Control through inspections and snagging including walking down of
P&ID's, and layout drawings.
Population of test packs and tracking of same
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
