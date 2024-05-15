Mechanical Engineer
2024-05-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos OptiCept Technologies AB i Lund
About us
OptiCept provides the food and plant industry with high-tech solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth through patented technology within Pulsed Electric Field and Vacuum Infusion.
About the role
In this role, you will be part of the mechanics department at OptiCept where your main focus will be on the mechanical development of new and existing machines.
You are offered
A varied role at a growing company where you are given responsibilities right from the start and where you are encouraged to come up with suggestions for improvement.
The opportunity to be part of a company that is at the forefront of its industry and work with the latest and unique technology.
Work tasks
As a mechanical engineer, you will have a focus on developing and improving existing machines for production and making sure that it is producible.
We are looking for
Has a Bachelor's Degree or higher in Mechanical Engineering. Experience in electrical engineering is preferred, but not required.
Has experience with CAD design. Experience with Autodesk products is preferred, but not required.
Isn't reluctant to take initiative.
It is meritorious if you have previous experience in PLM processes, simulation, or mechanical development. It is also advantageous if you have worked with technical documentation or with similar tasks in an industrial product development environment.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience, or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Structured
Self-sufficient
Results-oriented
