Mechanical Engineer
Together Tech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Together Tech AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are successful in complex and innovative product development and we are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join our team in Stockholm!
The ideal candidate will have:
• At least a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineeering or similar.
• Strong experience in Solidworks is a requirement and preferable Autodesk Inventor.
• Minimum 2-3 years of work experience in mechanical design.
• Good knowledge of general tasks like design, drawings and technical documentation.
• Knowledge and experience of GD&T.
• Experience in cast iron/welded components and aluminium.
• Experience in hydraulics, routing/harness design, components/products in carbon fibre is meritorious.
• Previous experience of marine/naval products is beneficial.
For this role we are looking for someone that is self motivated and can take initiative. You need to be structured and have the ability to follow and improve processes.
In return, we offer you:
• Deep knowledge of product development within various industries.
• A challenging and fulfilling work environment where your ideas will be heard and valued.
• A supportive and inclusive company culture, celebrating diversity and personality.
• A work environment where you will be encouraged to combine your strong technical knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology for creating a more sustainable future.
• Great opportunities for continuous development in an expanding consulting firm.
Together Tech for sustainability
We believe in empowering our employees to lead the way in the tech and engineering industry. Join us in our mission to create products and digital solutions that make a positive impact on the world!
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
(http://www.togethertech.com/)
Contact:
Jennie Johansson (jennie.johansson@togethertech.com
), +46 70 779 75 05. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Together Tech AB
(org.nr 556576-4668), https://www.togethertech.com/ Arbetsplats
Together Tech Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Together Tech AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8236658