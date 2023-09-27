Mechanical Engineer
2023-09-27
Job description
Are you a senior process chemist/developer who has been responsible for running projects or used to leading teams? This is a chance to join a small company and work on innovative process development in technology that is one of the first in the world.
For this assignement, your work office hours with flexibility for 2 days remote per week. The assignment extends to one year with a chance of extension. You will report directly to the R&D manager and work with a team of 7-8 people.
We're looking for a person who has a solid background from seperation techniques from the industry, from a role such as processchemist, mechanical engineer, construction or similar roles. Having worked with named techniques and have a broad knowledge of seperation solid/liquid techniques, filterering particles and band filters will be paramount in order to succeed in the role.
Your main responsebilities will be to identify the right tech that works well with the quality specification of the process. Develop the technique of the tech and implement it into the clients product portfolio. It is not enough that you have been working with purchase of this technology, but rather having the knowledge and experience to identify the right technique that will fit the product the best.
You will work with process development and will have the opportunity for a stimulating role in a flexible working environment. To take chemical processes from laboratory to large-scale industrial process. That is, to scale up from 1 liter mixtures to 8 cubic meters per hour, and to do this in an innovative and safe way.
As a person, you are self-driven, outgoing and result-oriented. You work in a structured way and have good leadership skills. You are characterized by a proactive mindset and share your experience to solve problems that arise along the way.
Responsibilities
Solve different problems that arise during process development
Identify the right technology, mainly for separation techniques
Implement and develop chosen technology to further process development.
If the experience fits: Lead the team as an operative projekt leader.
Qualifications
Academic degree, B.sc. / M.sc. / P.hd. in mechanical engineering, chemistry or similar degree.
Fluent in English
Experience working with problemsolving things like:
Defining particle composition
Defining liquid composition
Evalute different types of filters
Identifying the right technology
Not required but meritorious
Fluent in Swedish
Previous experience leading projects, acting as an operative team leader or project leader.
Experience
• 5 years experience from relevant industry / role
