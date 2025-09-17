Mechanical Engineer - Gothenburg
Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mechanical Engineer - Gothenburg
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join us!
At Tark Thermal Solutions you will join an international, collaborative team of engineers developing thermal management solutions, with a strong focus on the global medical technology sector. Our innovations support critical medical devices and systems, while also serving demanding applications within industrial and telecommunication markets. We offer a flexible work environment, and we strongly believe in the principle of freedom with responsibility. Daily work involves close collaboration with colleagues from all around the world and you will be engaged in all stages of product development, from concept to implementation.
Your duties and tasks
As a member of the Mechanical Engineering team, you'll play a key role in enhancing Liquid Cooling Systems. You will work on a diverse range of projects, tackling various challenges in thermal management technology.
Your responsibilities include
Designing and overseeing the mechanical architecture of products
Design prototypes and conducting feasibility studies
Collaborating with project teams to select the right cooling components
Transforming customer requirements into technical solutions, working closely with the Sourcing team and suppliers to ensure timely delivery of parts
Supporting prototype builds in our local workshop and pilot production at manufacturing sites
What does Markus Nyman, Product Development Engineering Manager, have to say about the company and the role?
"My first contact with Tark gave me a warm and familiar feeling. The atmosphere is great and the products are used in exciting industries that are strongly driven by innovation and high quality.
At Tark, I feel that I have the opportunity to make an impact every day. I'm given the opportunity to share my opinions, I'm heard and I see the results of my efforts since we are a small team working closely together.
Our customers mostly come from innovative industries, which means we constantly need to think about our development and how we work in order to be a fast, flexible, reliable and innovative supplier. This includes both our ways of working as well as the systems we use and the external contacts we establish.
If you're curious and open-minded, you will enjoy working here. Being flexible and taking responsibility also takes you a long way."
What does Alina Kim, Applications Engineer, have to say about the company?
"I've worked here for 20 years and really enjoy it. The products are interesting and the tasks are very varied. The atmosphere is friendly, everyone is willing to help out and I have many great colleagues.
A typical workday for me usually involves creating or updating drawings for various projects, supporting production when needed and creating specifications for new items."
Your Profile
For the role as Mechanical Engineer we are looking for a motivated team player who thrives independently, is flexible, and eager to take on new challenges. It's strongly meritorious with experience in heat transfer and cooling system design. You have a "can-do" attitude, with a curious, problem-solving mindset, you collaborate easily and find innovative solutions to technical challenges.
To be successful, you should also have
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or a related discipline
A few years of experience from designing mechanical systems, as well as an understanding of electrical systems
Proficiency in 3D-CAD and PDM, preferably SolidWorks
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Familiarity with Machinery Directive and production drawings is highly desirable
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Cassandra Åkerblad, 0720-708970 and Josefine Petersson 0702-501429 at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About Tark Thermal Solutions
Tark Thermal Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical temperature control solutions. We serve the medical, analytical, telecom, and industrial markets with advanced thermal management components and systems. With major production facilities in China and the Czech Republic, and smaller operations in the USA, our team of approximately 500 employees is driving significant growth and efficiency. Join us as we work towards ambitious performance targets and exciting growth plans. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
Tark Thermal Solutions AB Jobbnummer
9513716