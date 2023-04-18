Mechanical Engineer - Development & Standards
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-04-18
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Mechanical Developer Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will be part of an open-minded team where cooperation, supporting and developing each other, is a matter of course. Our team is responsible for all installation design for R&D projects, and since we are highly integrated with system designs there is a lot of variating assignments. You get daily opportunities to delve into steel structures and general installation topics. All the internal and external interfaces will broaden your network. This role gives you the opportunity to choose to become good at a more general level and perhaps in the future take on a role as a coordinating resource for other mechanical installation resources in our development projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Design steel structure and installation solutions, produce manufacturing data in NX, as well as associated technical documentation
* Participate in development and maintenance work / projects regarding product standards, technical solutions and functions and contribute to the technical solutions being / becoming cost-effective and quality assured
* Collaborate with procurement and sub suppliers to develop good technical solutions, solve generic issues including root cause analyzes, finalize/update technical documentation
* Interaction with other package systems and general design philosophy of our gas turbine packages
* Together with the entire project team, make sure to carry out the design work according to the current schedule
* Create, review and update investigations / documentation within your technical area
What You Bring
* MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent education, knowledge, or experience
* Good knowledge in common norms and standards applicable for mechanical engineering and design, specifically EN ISO welding/Eurocode/IBC/ASCE
* Experience in steel structure design
* Good English language skills are required. Swedish language skills are meritorious
* You thrive in a changing environment with many challenges and like to work in a multicultural environment
* You have a strong interest in technology and learn new things
* Good ability to work in a team, structured and take initiative and can prioritize your work
* You are problem solver and feel an ownership of your tasks
About the Team
The team you will be part of consists of people from all around the world and with different backgrounds. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with before presenting the final scope. An internal mentorship program is set up to take care of new team members.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Throu... Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "243614". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
7674306