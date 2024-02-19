Mechanical Engineer - Castings Sheet Metal
2024-02-19
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Mechanical Design for exterior & Interior automotive.
Description
This is a new design engineering role on one of our small but mighty product teams.
The project is long term & 100% onsite work commitment is required at Trollhätan location.The Mechanical Engineer is expected to use machine design and analytical skills to conceptualize, develop, and verify new mechanical designs.
They are responsible for major components from concept, design, verification, and product launch. They provide technical leadership, particularly in tooled parts, and inspire and guide and guide the team to successful product launches.
Tasks
- Design components and produce mechanical drawings in a regulated environment for volume manufacturing processes. Must include cast metal, injection molded plastic, sheet metal stamped, etc.
- Author concept and design documentation for quality and regulatory audience in a design controlled environment
- Perform various types of detailed engineering analyses (tolerance stack, process simulation, structural FEA) to ensure fit/form/function of complex tooled parts
- Take responsibility for devising tooled part design strategy and drive projects to completion with passion and high energy
- Play a leading role in designing and mentoring on tooled parts that meet design and process capability goals.
Qualifications
- Solid Understanding with a few (or all) of the following manufacturing processes: CNC milling, die casting, injection molding, stamping, extrusion, and assembly.
- Strong aptitude for part / tooling design using some of the following processes: vacuum casting (V-process), tilt pour casting, plastic injection molding, sand casting, die casting, stampings, forgings, investment casting etc.
- Demonstrated aptitude to improve tooled part yield issues
- Strong experience in CATIA V5
- Passion for details in creating robust and reliable designs for mission-critical applications.
- Proficiency using CAD and advanced analysis tools to design components and assemblies and to create technical drawings in a PDM environment.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
