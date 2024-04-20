Mechanical development engineer, Vårgårda!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Vårgårda
2024-04-20
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Vårgårda
, Alingsås
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lilla Edet
eller i hela Sverige
Are you driven to make a real impact on road safety? At Academic Work, we are currently seeking a Mechanical Development Engineer who shares our client's vision of a world where no one should face serious injury or loss of life in traffic accidents. Joining our client's team, you will play a vital role in a cross-functional team that strives to innovate and develop solutions for safer roads!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a top global player in car safety, the company focuses on smart decisions, new ideas, tech, and happy customers, all to save lives. They've been doing this for over sixty years, creating safety gear that springs into action in just milliseconds, saving over 30,000 lives a year. From airbags to pedestrian protection systems, they continuously innovate to enhance safety for road users. In Sweden, their Innovation Center in Vårgårda leads the way, both in their core areas such as airbags and seatbelts but also in the Mobility Safety Solutions area, working closely with researchers.
The company is currently seeking a Mechanical development engineer to join their cross-functional teams. Here, you will be part of a dynamic environment that offers growth opportunities for individuals looking to advance their careers. You will be involved in development projects in the Seat Belt area, many of which include mechatronic/electronic components.
You are offered
• An exciting role with diverse tasks
• Good opportunities for development and career advancement
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design / Develop components / modules in given Seat Belt area
• Conceptualize solutions based on new / changed requirements
• Select appropriate manufacturing method and material for components
• Ensure through validations that design meets design intent
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Requirements:
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written (Swedish is meritorious)
• Being able to have a regular presence at the Vårgårda office, requiring close access to the location
• Relevant school background within Engineering
• Professional experience working with mechanical design
• Experience from creating 3D models and 2D drawings
• Experience from being involved in projects from early ide creation phase to production launch
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge in one of following fields: Material properties, High volume manufacturing (supplier processes) or high-volume assembly methods combined with general knowledge in the other fields.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Innovative
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102724". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8626752