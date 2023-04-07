Mechanical Development Engineer to Yara Marine!
2023-04-07
Do you want to be part of a journey to promote a healthy planet for future generations? Yara Marine is now looking for a Mechanical Development Engineer who will join their engineering team. You will be a major key player for the future development of green technology solutions. We look forward to seeing your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Yara Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions, and the cutting-edge, advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.
Yara Marine offers you:
• The possibility to be part of a market leading innovative global company in the forefront of green technology for the marine industry
• An open and inspiring environment where your energy will make a difference
• Personal and professional development
• A friendly culture that puts a high value on the social work environment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a mechanical development lead you will be part of the engineering team consisting of 8 colleagues. In the position, you will participate and lead customer projects according to internal and external specifications. You will also play an important role in leading Mechanical R&D projects to develop and improve products within the company portfolio. The position consists of the following:
Main responsibilities:
• Create technical specifications and contribute with design requirements to ensure adequate documentation for evaluation and backwards traceability
• Prepare project-specific mechanical drawings such as concept sketches, layouts and production drawings
• Develop and improve products within the company portfolio in cooperation with R&D Department
• Support and test components and prototypes according to project needs
• Evaluate project specifications and design
• Work closely with component suppliers for new designs
• Lead the product development and ensure that it is in line with the company's strategy
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To thrive in this position, you are solution-oriented and proactive with a positive mindset toward challenges and development. You enjoy working both in teams as well as independently, and appreciate communicating and socializing with others. Furthermore, you have an eye for details and can identify the project and product needs based on your experience from detail engineering.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree within relevant field (BSc. or MSc. in Engineering)
• Experience within the mechanical engineering field, including steel constructions and machine elements
• Experience from work out in the field, such as inspections at manufacturers and installations at site
• Experience in designing according to relevant standards, such as pressure vessel directive, ship classification rules and Eurocode
• Experience from using Autodesk Inventor, Auto Cad 2D/3D and Vault or equivalent CAD software
• Fluent in English, verbal and written
Meritorious:
• Experience from process, maritime industry or similar background is of interest
• Experiance from working as a team leader or project leader
Other information:
• Start: To be agreed
• Contract: Full-time
• Location: Gothenburg
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Yara Marine 's wishes that all calls and emails regarding the position go through Academic Work. Apply for the position by clicking "Apply here" below. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase the advertisement can be taken down before the position is filled.
