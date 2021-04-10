Mechanical Development Engineer - TNG Group AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

TNG Group AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-10We are now looking for a Mechanical Development Engineer to an international Greentech company in Gothenburg!Do you have experience of leading and coordinate Mechanical R&D projects, from a fast paced and international company? In this role, you will also be able to create technical specifications and contribute with design requirements.Our clients mission is to provide technologies to enable a greener industry. Do you want to help them promote a healthy planet for future generations? The assignment starts immediately and candidates who are available now will be prioritized. Welcome with your application today!OUR OFFER TO YOUWe offer a unique opportunity to be part of a market leading, innovative and global company focused on green technologies for commercial vessels. In an open and inspiring environment your contribution can make a difference. Our client provide great potential for personal and professional development. Attracting the best candidates is a key focus for them in order to continue to develop and grow the company.THIS IS WHAT YOU WILL DOMain responsibilities* Lead and coordinate Mechanical R&D projects. Create technical specifications and contribute with design requirements to ensure adequate documentation for evaluation and backwards traceability.* Develop and improve products within the company portfolio in cooperation with R&D Department.* Evaluate project specifications and design. Work closely with suppliers for components for new designs. Support and test components and prototypes according to project needs.Additional responsibilities:* Participate in mechanical projects with focus on mechanical design according to client specifications. Prepare project specific mechanical drawings such as concept sketches, layouts and production drawings.* Identify and integrate standard components and products in the mechanical design.* Verify design through calculations using FEM and conventional methods (Vault / Inventor).* Contribute to the process of preparing technical and commercial tenders by evaluating and presenting mechanical design concept.* Elaborate and implement improved production methods and material according to valid specifications.* Participate in evaluation and selection of potential new technology.* Report progress to relevant internal key stakeholders and initiate actions to keep deadlines for deliveries.IN ADDITION...Our client has a modern office located in Gothenburg with good connections to public transportation. We will start our selection process immediately and please make sure to submit your CV in English.The assignment will start as soon as possible and initially you will be employed by TNG. As an employed consultant by TNG, of course you are covered by collective agreements, insurance and wellness grants. The assignment is long-term and we are also looking for you who are interested of working as an interim manager.WHO ARE YOU?Extensive experience within the mechanical design field, including steel constructions and machine elements. Working out in the field, such as inspections at manufacturers and installations at site is an advantage.* Educational degree within relevant field or relevant work experience.* Experience from process, maritime industry or similar background is of interest.* Experience of designing according to relevant standards, such as pressure vessel directive, ship classification rules and Eurocode.* Experienced user of Autodesk Inventor, Auto Cad 2D/3D and Vault.* Fluent in English, verbal and written.Personal qualities:As a person you are solution oriented, proactive and enjoy working both in team and independently to drive your work forward. You are responsive to the project 's needs and have excellent communication and social skills. You enjoy working in an environment where you meet different people and cultures.INTERESTED?This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG Tech, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-10Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25Tng Group AB5683491