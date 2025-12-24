Mechanical Designer - Railway Industry
2025-12-24
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Mechanical Designer - Railway Industry on behalf of our client.
We are looking for an experienced Mechanical Designer for an assignment within the railway industry. You will join a highly technical environment where mechanical design plays a key role in both order-driven and development projects.
The assignment is based in Västerås, Sweden, and is suited for a candidate who enjoys working with complex products, large assemblies, and close cross-functional collaboration.
The assignmentAs a Mechanical Designer, you will work with mechanical design and integration of advanced products. The role includes working in large 3D models, optimizing component placement, and ensuring robust and efficient solutions that meet technical and regulatory requirements.
You will be part of a project-based organization and collaborate closely with electrical engineers and external suppliers.
Your responsibilities
Mechanical design in various projects and R&D activities
Design of sheet metal components, riveted assemblies, and welded structures
Work with large 3D assemblies and component placement with focus on space efficiency, strength, and heat dissipation
Mechanical and electrical interface coordination, both internally and with suppliers
Cable routing in 3D environments
Creation and update of technical drawings according to applicable rules and standards
Collaboration in cross-functional, project-based teams
Your profile5-10 years of experience in mechanical design
Solid experience in:
• Sheet metal design- Riveted assemblies- Welding
Strong experience working with large 3D modelsGood knowledge of Catia V5Experience with 3D cable routing in CatiaKnowledge of PDM MetaphaseGood understanding of drawing rules and engineering standardsExperience from the railway industryUsed to working in a project-based environmentComfortable working with both mechanical and electrical interfaces
Duration : 2026-01-19 - 2026-06-19Option to Extend : 6 months (with possibility of extension)Work Model : On-Site
Application Dealine : 2026-01-18
'Please note that CVs must be submitted in English.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
