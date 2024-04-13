Mechanical Design Engineer within Inverter Design
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the role:
As a Hardware Mechanical Design Engineer, you will play a key role in developing electrical hardware and electric motor drive systems. Collaborating in a dynamic environment, you'll work with skilled engineers and engage with internal and external partners. Bring your visionary thinking, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and effective communication skills to this role, elevating our work to new heights and contributing to the development of next-gen technologies in a team environment.
Your major responsibilities are the following:
• Providing Volvo Group with support and expertise within the competence area
• Contributing to development work with suppliers and technology partners
• Leading process planning with a strategic approach
• Participating and providing process and technical results in product development projects
• Evaluating technical solution and preparing technical requirement and documents
• Collaborating and conducting test plan, time plan and supporting engineers within the team
• Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers
To succeed in this role, it is essential to possess the following qualifications:
• Master's degree (M.Sc.) or higher in Mechanical Engineering, Hardware Electrical Engineering, or Automotive Engineering.
• A minimum of 2 years of hands-on involvement in automotive product development.
• Proficiency in electric product development and design, particularly in electric motor drives and inverters.
• Familiarity with CAE packages for thermal, CFD, or mechanical simulations.
• Knowledge of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T).
• Practical experience in assembly, commissioning, and decommissioning processes.
• Proven expertise in developing technical requirements in collaboration with suppliers.
• Familiarity with automotive standards, requirements management tools, and process tools.
• Fluency in spoken and written English.
Also, you should demonstrate the following personal attributes:
• Decision-making skills, showcasing the ability to balance available facts and exercise judgment within given time frames.
• Effective team engagement in a collaborative manner, with a commitment to achieving results and performance excellence.
• A solution-oriented mindset, actively seeking opportunities and embracing innovative approaches.
• A structured yet creative approach to problem-solving.
• Strong networking skills across various functions.
• Perseverance and commitment to follow through on tasks.
The position title can be customized based on the candidate's personal competences.
You will be working within Electric Motor Drive team (in Electromobility Department) which is managed by Emad Samadaei, Group Manager Electric Motor Drive.
We are looking forward your application, no later than April 15th, 2024.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
