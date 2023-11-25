Mechanical Design Engineer to Synopsys in Lund!
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-11-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge technology, with a focus on hands-on design and validation. If you are passionate about innovation in mechanical design and enjoy a dynamic work environment, we invite you to apply for this exciting position!
Are you ready to be part of a global leader in cutting-edge technology? Look no further than Synopsys! Located in the vibrant city of Lund, this company is at the forefront of developing a platform for testing hardware prototypes, including the latest innovations in mobile phones. As a subsidiary of a leading American corporation, Synopsys boasts a global team of over 12,000 employees, working collaboratively to redefine the boundaries of technology.
At their office in Lund, you will be immersed in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation. Your work will be instrumental in shaping the future of products that are used and recognized worldwide. The opportunities for growth and development are boundless, and we believe in giving our employees the freedom to chart their own path to success.
Learn more about Synposys here.
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled Mechanical Design Engineer to join Synopsys team in Lund, specializing in the creation of circuit board layouts and mechanical components. In this role, you will be responsible for conceptualizing the design, working with models to progress to prototypes, and ensuring validation through rigorous testing. The position also involves the customization of racks using various manufacturing methods, as well as the development of accessories for data hall cabinets.
Key Responsibilities:
• Circuit Board Design: Collaborate on the creation of circuit board layouts with electronic engineers, integrating mechanical components into the design.
• Mechanical Conceptualization: Develop innovative ideas for mechanical structures, form molding, and explore, to various shapes starting from conceptualization.
• Prototyping and Validation: Work on models to progress to prototypes, ensuring that the final product aligns with standardized measurements. Conduct thorough validation tests to verify compliance with design specifications.
• Hands-On Assembly: Assist in building assemblies, ensuring that prototypes align with the specified measurements and design drawings.
Who are we looking for?
At Synopsys, a positive mindset empowers their team to navigate complex projects with optimism and determination. Their "Yes, If" philosophy inspires them to find solutions, break barriers, and exceed expectations. You also need to be someone who thrives in an environment where imagination meets practicality, as Synopsys value individuals who bring fresh perspectives to the table and are responsive to evolving challenges.
Qualifications:
• We are looking for a talented, well-organized person with at least 1+ years experience within mechanical design
• Proficiency in CAD for design and modeling
• You are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Good to have:
• You are fluent in Swedish, both spoken and written
• Driving license
• Knowledge of manufacturing methods and testing procedures
About us:
We at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, during an initial period you will be employed by us at Framtiden and then have the opportunity to transfer and be employed directly by Synopsys.
Terms:
Start date: By agreement
Location: Lund. Sweden
Working hours: 08:00-17:00
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_48533_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Haris Haskic haris.haskic@framtiden.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Framtiden i Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8287814