Mechanical Design Engineer to Power Transformers
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-12-13
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
If you have a solid interest in technology and an inquisitive personality, we can offer intriguing opportunities in an international environment where you will work closely with the end customers and participate in the development of how we operate. As mechanical design engineer you will be part of a mechanical design department with 40 employees. As a team we support each other in achieving great result and have fun while doing it. Do you want to join our team? Apply now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Perform mechanical design tasks using CREO
Interpret and understand standards and instructions
Prepare production drawings and purchasing documents
Work with continuous improvements
Support project management in technical discussions & participate in customer meetings
Perform strength analysis on designs
Collaborate with your colleagues to solve design challenges and learn from each other
Your background
You are a problem solver who enjoys working in a team as well as independently
You are a responsible and quality-oriented person
It is an advantage if you have knowledge in CREO or similar tools
You enjoy working with different tasks and are able to prioritize your own work
Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken
You have a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and/or equivalent work experience from a similar area
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by January 7! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Anna Qvicker, anna.qvicker@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8326200