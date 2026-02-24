Mechanical Design Engineer
Mechanical Design Engineer, Quintus Technologies, Västerås
Do you want to work with advanced industrial systems, from early engineering concepts to delivered high-pressure solutions used in aerospace, energy, medical technology and food innovation? At Quintus Technologies, the global leader in high-pressure technology, you'll work with world-class products in a supportive team known for great collaboration, helpful colleagues, and close connection to production.
We are now hiring two Mechanical Design Engineers. In this role, you will work broadly with mechanical design and development - from configuring proven solutions for customer deliveries to developing new concepts and improvements.
You'll collaborate closely with technical project leads, product owners and cross-functional colleagues to ensure designs are robust, safe, and user-friendly. You'll also contribute to change work and continuous improvements as we continue to invest in new technology and product development.
Depending on your background and strengths, you may take on more responsibility for system layouts - routing of piping and cables, interfaces and installation design, or lean more into standards and regulatory requirements, translating them into practical, safe design choices.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a degree in Mechanical Engineering (or similar) and several years' experience from mechanical engineering in an industrial setting. You take ownership of your work, communicate clearly, and enjoy solving problems where technical depth meets practical execution. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
At Quintus, you'll work with world-leading high-pressure technology across a broad and varied product portfolio - different press types, industries and challenges, in a close-to-production environment, working closely with colleagues across engineering and manufacturing. Så ansöker du
