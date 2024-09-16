Mechanical Design Engineer
CorPower Ocean AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CorPower Ocean AB i Stockholm
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, committed to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of freedom and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global transition to renewable energy by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
Role
The Mechanical team in CorPower is looking for a mechanical design engineer to take an important role in the development and optimisation of our innovative wave energy converters.
The role will be working closely with the mechanical design team but will involve a large amount of interaction with our entire engineering team, supply chain as well as integration and testing requiring good collaboration skills.
Responsibilities:
Perform 3D design
Produce 2D drawings in Solid Works
Perform structural analysis
Produce technical documentation
Produce engineering calculations and simulations
Perform failure mode, effects and criticality analysis for modules and system
Manage your tasks to meet performance, schedule and budget targets
Investigate new solutions to improve processes, performance, reliability or manufacturability
Support procurement activities including component and supplier selection, manufacturing and factory acceptance testing of modules
Perform assembly and testing of modules and prototype systems in our machine hall
Support pilot installations in the field
Skills and qualifications
You have a BSc or a M.Sc. degree in mechanical engineering or related disciplines with minimum of 1-5 years of relevant experience. We value strong communication skills and the ability to work in a small agile team. You are highly proficient in English.
As a person:
• You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
• You are self-motivated and love to optimise your time
• You always search for the most sustainable solutions to difficult problems
• You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
• You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
• You see your tasks through to completion
• You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
• You are data driven and strive to always back your points with a solid research Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06
E-post: hanna.nordqvist@corpowerocean.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AF Mechanical Design Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Corpower Ocean AB
(org.nr 556584-9824)
Västberga Allé 60 BV (visa karta
)
126 30 HÄGERSTEN Jobbnummer
8902385