Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Are you looking for a workplace where you will contribute to a sustainable future beyond your imagination? A challenging position, working in an international environment among highly motivated and skilled professionals where you also have plenty of fun? Then keep reading!
We are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer for our synchronous motors and generators at our division Large Motors and Generations in Västerås. We can offer you an exciting workplace where customers, quality, reliability and energy efficiency are in focus. If you are keen to use, develop and broaden your knowledge in mechanical design of electric machines, this is the employment for you!
Your responsibilities
As a Mechanical Designer, you will be part of a dedicated team where you are responsible for customer orders, construction, and documentation.
You will follow your projects all the way from design and manufacturing to delivery.
The role offers both variety and challenges, and you will be faced with a variation of technical questions, where each machine is customized, and no two projects are the same.
To succeed in the role, you work closely with the other members of the project. You will collaborate with your colleagues from quality, production, aftermarket and also our suppliers.
Your background
University degree in Mechanical Engineering. You can be newly graduated or have a couple of years ' experience from a similar role.
It is important that you have a broad general technical knowledge.
On a personal level you are open minded and always strive to understand customer requirements and to find the best possible solution, based on our unique concepts.
Since you also will work closely with others, you need strong interpersonal skills and a helpful and service-minded attitude.
You distinguish yourself with an analytical mind and an ability to make sound decisions regarding technical solutions.
Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken alike are a requirement. Knowledge in Swedish is beneficial.
More about us
The Large Motors and Generators Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors, generators and synchronous condensers. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors and high voltage induction motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
