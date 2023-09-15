Mechanical Design Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
ALTEN IS EXPANDING AND LOOKING FOR MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS!
We're currently expanding our hardware product development team! As a mechanical design engineer, you'll be part of innovative and challenging projects both in our in-house department and onsite towards our partners in the Stockholm region. In this position, you'll have the possibility to work with different products and industries. Here are some examples of projects and industries that you could be involved in:
Telecom products
Industrial tools
Battery development
Consumer goods
Heavy machinery
WHAT WE OFFER YOU:
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
We are looking for engineers with a passion for solving complex design problems and a willingness to develop in new domains. We need dedicated team players who are sociable and highly motivated, and we need you to possess the ability to multitask, given that you might be working on several projects simultaneously and communicating with various other departments.
At ALTEN our priority is always to match you against assignments that interests you. For the role as Mechanical Design Engineer we're looking for engineers with all levels of experience, ranging from junior roles with a few years of work experience to senior engineers with long history in the industry.
REQUIREMENTS:
Proficiency in CAD tools, preferably Creo, Siemens NX or Solidworks
Knowledge and experience of working with common manufacturing methods and materials such as: Metal (steel, aluminum, sheet metal), Plastic, Castings
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent fiel
European citizenship
As a consultant in mechanical engineering at ALTEN you will have the possibility to be involved in different roles and assignments, an example of possible task can be:
Concept development
Detailed part design
2D drawing creation
Prototyping
Testing and verification
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alten Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8116122