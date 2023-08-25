Mechanical Design Engineer
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances & integrate renewables into the grid with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/se/sv/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
You are welcome to join our energetic team with mix of experienced and young engineers and colleagues from diverse nationalities around the world. We work closely with design teams and collaborate with engineering and research team in Sweden and abroad.
Your responsibilities
Participate in the design of order projects of the HVDC converter valves
Design in NX/Team Center environment
Work with technically challenging products which span over several technological areas - for example heat transferring, electrical insulation, strength and materials technology
Ensure that your delivery is on time and right from a cost and quality perspective
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a university degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent and have at least five years of experience within Mechanical Design
Experience in using 3D-CAD, ideally NX
You are a proficient computer user, and preferably have good knowledge in Team Center and SAP
Probably working as designer either within manufacturing or the electrical power industry
Experience and knowledge of high voltage products are meriting
Experience from working in a development environment is qualifying
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
You are a good team player and have strong self-learning skills and excellent collaborative capabilities
You are a driven and responsible individual who understands complex systems
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before September 30th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Amit Dhut, amit.dhut@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, +46 107-38 53 25.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
